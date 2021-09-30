South Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal to trace the man, named only as Martyn.

Martyn was last seen in Low Road, Conisbrough at around 11am yesterday.

He has not been seen or heard from since and officers are growing concerned for his welfare.

Martyn has been reported missing in Doncaster.

It is believed he may have travelled to the Pastures Road area of Mexborough.

He is described as white, 6ft with mousey blonde/ginger hair and beard. He is believed to be wearing blue jeans, grey trainers and carrying a backpack.

A police spokesman said in a brief statement: “Have you seen him?

“If you think you know where he might be, please call 101 quoting incident number 353 of 29 September.”