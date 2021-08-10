Police launch appeal after teenage girl goes missing in Doncaster

Police have launched an appeal to find a teenage girl who has gone missing in Doncaster.

By Darren Burke
Tuesday, 10th August 2021, 10:13 am

Angelica, 15, was last seen at about 11pm yesterday at her home address in the Hyde Park area of the town.

Her surname has not been released due to new South Yorkshire Police protocols.

She is described as white, approximately 5ft 1in tall with long, blonde hair and blue eyes. Her family say they cannot be certain what she was wearing, but she normally wears black clothes and shoes and is normally wearing a hooded top.

Officers say they are now becoming increasingly concerned for Angelica's welfare and want to speak to anybody who may have seen her.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Have you seen her?

"Do you know where she might be?

"If you have any information which may help police enquiries, please call 101 quoting incident number 110 of 10 August.”

