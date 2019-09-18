Police issue warning over fake £20 notes circulating in Doncaster

A police warning has been issued about fake £20 notes circulating in Doncaster.

By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 18th September 2019, 11:23 am
Updated 4 minutes ago

South Yorkshire Police said there have been a number of counterfeit notes found in Thorne, Moorends, Stainforth, Dunscroft and Kirk Sandal.

The force said: “If you run a business in the area please be extra careful when receiving £20 notes.“These are being used by local people and affecting local businesses.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.