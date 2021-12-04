Police issue urgent appeal as 84-year-old man goes missing in Doncaster

Officers are appealing for the public’s help to find the man, named only as John.

Hew was last seen leaving his home address in the Bessacarr area of the town shortly after 4pm today (Saturday 4 December).

He is white and described as around 5ft 6in tall and of slight build. He was last seen wearing a waist-length navy blue rain coat with a hood on, black trousers, grey trainers and a green chequered-style flat cap. He walks with the use of a stick.

John went missing from Bessacarr earlier today.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for John's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.