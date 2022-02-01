The A635 Barnsley Road has been closed in both directions following the collision at around 3am this morning.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We received a report just before 3am this morning that two lorries had collided.

"There are not believed to be any serious injuries.”

The A635 has been closed at Marr.