Police issue update after two lorry smash shuts major Doncaster road
Police have issued an update on a road smash between two lorries which has closed a major Doncaster road this morning.
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 10:49 am
The A635 Barnsley Road has been closed in both directions following the collision at around 3am this morning.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We received a report just before 3am this morning that two lorries had collided.
"There are not believed to be any serious injuries.”
The road is closed between from the A1M J37 and up to Church Lane.