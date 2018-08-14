Police issue appeal for information over theft of puppy in Doncaster

A police appeal for information has been made over the theft of a puppy in Doncaster.

Officers investigating the theft of a French Bulldog from Grasmere Road, Intake, are trying to trace the white Ford transit van used by the thieves responsible.

They snatched the pup, Rosco, from his owners' garden, bundled him into a van and sped off.

It is believed that the van they used was displaying the registration plate ST51 HMV.

The theft was captured on a CCTV camera and footage has gone viral online, having been shared tens of thousands of times on social media networks.

Anyone with information on the theft or the whereabouts of the van should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.