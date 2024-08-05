Police investigation launched after man is found dead at Doncaster house

By Darren Burke
Published 5th Aug 2024

A police investigation has been launched after a man was found dead at a house in Doncaster.

Officers were called to Balby early yesterday following the discovery, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.

Local residents reported a heavy police presence and a cordon in place for most of the day yesterday.

A spokesperson said: “We were called yesterday (Sunday 4 August) at 9.34am to reports that a man had been found deceased at a property on Woodfield Road, Balby in Doncaster.

Police were called to a house in Balby after a man's body was found.Police were called to a house in Balby after a man's body was found.
“We attended alongside the ambulance service and a man in his 40s was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“The man’s family has been notified and enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone who may have information about the incident can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, you can contact independent charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated UK call centre on 0800 555 111 where you can report information in confidence without having to leave you details.

