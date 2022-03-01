Police investigation launched after man found dead in field in Doncaster
A police probe has been launched after a man was found dead in a field in Doncaster.
Officers were called to Back Lane in Cusworth at around 4.45pm on Sunday following reports a man had been found unresponsive.
Emergency services attended and sadly, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Eyewitnesses reported heavy police activity in the area on Sunday afternoon and into Monday morning with a number of police cars near to the A1 bridge.
The incident is not being treated as suspicious.