Police investigation launched after man found dead in field in Doncaster

Officers were called to Back Lane in Cusworth at around 4.45pm on Sunday following reports a man had been found unresponsive.

Emergency services attended and sadly, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Eyewitnesses reported heavy police activity in the area on Sunday afternoon and into Monday morning with a number of police cars near to the A1 bridge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The body was found in Back Lane, Cusworth.