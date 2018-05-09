Police investigation launched after gunshots fired in Doncaster

South Yorkshire police have launched an investigation following calls that gun shots had been fired at a car in the area.

The investigation comes after reports of shots being fired at a car in the Conisbrough area of Doncaster yesterday, May 8.

At around 1.10pm, police received calls to say that a man got out of a grey four-door car, possibly a Volkswagen, on Sheffield Road, at the junction with Poplar Grove.

It is said he fired two shots at a blue car, thought to be a BMW or Seat Leon, driving along Sheffield Road towards Rotherham.

The man who reportedly fired the shots is described as wearing a mask and is said to have left the area, at speed, heading towards Rotherham.

No one is thought to have been injured.

Detective Sergeant Claire Moss, investigating, said: “At this time the driver of the blue car and any passengers have not been identified and I’d like to encourage them to please come forward.

“I’d also like to speak to anyone who was in the area and who saw what happened, information and descriptions you have may prove helpful in identifying the offender and also the occupants of the blue car.

"Enquiries remain ongoing to establish the motive and exact circumstances around this incident."

If you have any information that could assist detectives please call 101 quoting incident number 482 of 8 May 2018.

For anyone that wishes to remain anonymous they can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.