Police investigation is launched after body is found in Doncaster playground
Emergency services were called to the Hills Lane Play Area in Wheatley Hills yesterday morning following the discovery.
Eyewitnesses reported a large number of police and ambulances at the scene just off Fernhurst Road in Wheatley Hills shortly after 6am yesterday.
One said: “They were already well established at the scene when I walked the dog past at 7am.
"Someone was in the ambulance parked on the entrance to the park. Forensics were examining the floor near the playground and basketball court."
"It was a pretty heavy police presence. I counted at least 15 guarding the area.”
A cordon was in place with police and ambulances also reported on nearby Armthorpe Road where in a separate incident a police car was damaged following a collision with another vehicle.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the death was being treated as non-suspicious and no further details would be released.
