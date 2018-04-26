Police intervene following animal welfare complaint at home near Doncaster

Police were called to a house on the outskirts of Doncaster amid concern for the welfare of animals living at the property.

Nottinghamshire Police officers and inspectors from the RSPCA attended the property in Harworth on March 30.

A resident reportedly contacted emergency services to raise concern for the welfare of about five dogs and 20 cats living there.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said: "In liaison with the RSPCA a visit to the property took place and support has been given to the owner.

"Nottinghamshire Police takes reports of animal cruelty seriously and works with other organisations to assist and investigate where appropriate."

An RSPCA spokesperson said the charity is "unable to discuss complaints about specific people and what action may or may not have been taken" as this "could prejudice a future prosecution or could lead to us being fined."

She added: "We would like to reassure people that we will always look into and, wherever necessary, investigate complaints about animal welfare."