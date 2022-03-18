Police 'increasingly concerned' as Riley, 11 and Kyle, 13 go missing in Doncaster

Officers in Doncaster are appealing for the public’s help in finding the pair, named only as Riley and Kyle, who are believed may be together.

Riley (pictured left), aged 11 and who lives in the town centre, left his house at about 2.15pm yesterday (Thursday 17 March), and it is believed he may have gone to meet Kyle.

Kyle (pictured right), aged 13, also left his home in the Wheatley area at about 6.45pm and it is believed he may have gone to meet Riley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have launched an urgent appeal to find Riley and Kyle.

Riley is white and described as 5ft 2in tall, of stocky build with short brown hair. He was wearing dark navy blue Nike tracksuit bottoms, a blue, orange and beige hoodie with an ‘M’ motif on it, and black and orange Nike trainers. He will possibly be on a scooter.

Kyle is also white, 4ft 9in tall, of small build with short, mousey-coloured hair and with blue eyes. He was wearing black Under Armour tracksuit bottoms, a grey McKenzie puffer-style coat with a hood on it, and black Nike trainers with yellow laces and a yellow Nike tick on the side.

Kyle is known to frequent the Wheatley area as well as Doncaster town centre sites like the Market Place.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Riley and Kyle's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen them.