Police 'increasingly concerned' as hunt for missing Doncaster man launched
Officers are appealing from help from the public to find the man, named only as Matthias.
Matthias, 25, was last seen in the Edenthopre area of Doncaster, at around 12.45pm yesterday (Monday 15 January).
Matthias is described as white, around 6ft 1ins tall, of stocky build, with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a Hero branded black hoodie, FILA branded black jogging bottoms and black Sketchers Runners.
Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Matthias’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.
Have you seen Matthias? Do you know where he might be?
If you can help, you can pass information to police via the new online live chat, the South Yorkshire Police online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 912 of 15 January 2024 when you get in touch.