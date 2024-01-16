Police 'increasingly concerned' as hunt for missing Doncaster man launched

Police say they are growing ‘increasingly concerned’ over a missing Doncaster man.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers are appealing from help from the public to find the man, named only as Matthias.

Matthias, 25, was last seen in the Edenthopre area of Doncaster, at around 12.45pm yesterday (Monday 15 January).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matthias is described as white, around 6ft 1ins tall, of stocky build, with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a Hero branded black hoodie, FILA branded black jogging bottoms and black Sketchers Runners.

Police are hunting for missing Matthias.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Matthias’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.

Have you seen Matthias? Do you know where he might be?