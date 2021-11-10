Police 'increasingly concerned' as 34-year-old woman goes missing in Doncaster area

Officers are appealing for the public’s in finding the woman, named only as Naomi.

Naomi, age 34, left her home address in the Maltby area some time after noon today.

She is described as white, of medium build, with very long fair hair. She is believed to be wearing a large grey coat.

Do you know where Naomi is?

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Naomi’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her.”

Have you seen her? Do you know where she might be?

If you have any information which may help police enquiries, please call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 456 of 10 November.