Police in fresh appeal over Doncaster road crash that killed mum of two Sarah Sands

Sarah Sands, 33, died last month after she was in collision with a van in the early hours of the morning on the A635 Barnsley Road near to Ridgewood School in Scawsby.

Now police are calling for witnesses to come forward.

The incident happened at 3.22am on November 13 opposite Emley Drive when a white Vauxhall Vivaro and a pedestrian, who was believed to be in the middle of the road, were in collision.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah Sands died in a fatal crash in Barnsley Road.

Pedestrian Mrs Sands, was taken to hospital but sadly died later. Her family is being supported by specially trained officers.

The driver of the Vauxhall stopped at the scene and they are helping officers with their enquiries.

Officers would particularly like to hear from anyone who saw the van immediately before the collision, and/or the woman in the road.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 133 of 13 November.

Launching a funeral appeal, heartbroken sister Katy said: “I am writing this with a very massive dark hole in my heart.

"We all know by now the very sad and devastating news of our beautiful sister/daughter/niece/auntie/mother and friend Sarah tragically losing her life in the early hours of Saturday morning by the most awful accident.

"I can't even get my head around this nor can anybody else. We are all so very numb at this sad time.

"I'm asking for help from anyone that knew Sarah and knows our family and knows what my parents have been through.

"Unfortunately, we lost our eldest brother in 2015 and now we’re having to go through this all again.

“She was loved so much by many and she had such a loving heart.

"Sarah adored her two children and always needed to be around family.