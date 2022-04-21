Police in fresh appeal as Doncaster teenager is reported missing again

Sapphire Luke, 16, was last seen in Nottinghamshire two days ago and police in the county as well as South Yorkshire Police officers have launched a new search for her.

The teenager has been the subject of four previous searches after twice going missing in November last year as well as in December and on New Year’s Day this year.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: Our colleagues at Nottinghamshire Police are asking for the help of the people of South Yorkshire to help find missing Sapphire.

“She was last seen two days ago and she is known to have links to Barnsley and Doncaster.

“If anyone has made any sightings or has any information which could help, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 784 of 19 April 2022.”

She was reported missing from the Bestwood area of Nottinghamshire on 19 April.

Police have issued a description of the teenager in a bid to track her down.

Sapphire is described as white of slim build and is around 5ft 1ins tall. She is described as having long black hair with brown roots and was last seen wearing a dark coloured tracksuit, dark coloured top, black boots and carrying a grey backpack.