Police hunt knife attacker after man stabbed at Doncaster music festival

Police were called to the Thorne Waterside Music Festival on Saturday night after a 25-year-old man was attacked.

Revellers had been enjoying a string of 90s chart stars including N-Trance, Baby D and Livin’ Joy when violence erupted at the event, which was being held at the Barge Inn at Staniland Marina.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We received a call just before 10pm on Saturday 13 August for reports of a stabbing at an event in Lock Hill, Doncaster.

"It is believed that a 25 year-old man suffered stab wounds and was taken to hospital, his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.