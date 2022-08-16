Police hunt knife attacker after man stabbed at Doncaster music festival
A man is in hospital after being stabbed at a Doncaster music festival.
Police were called to the Thorne Waterside Music Festival on Saturday night after a 25-year-old man was attacked.
Revellers had been enjoying a string of 90s chart stars including N-Trance, Baby D and Livin’ Joy when violence erupted at the event, which was being held at the Barge Inn at Staniland Marina.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We received a call just before 10pm on Saturday 13 August for reports of a stabbing at an event in Lock Hill, Doncaster.
"It is believed that a 25 year-old man suffered stab wounds and was taken to hospital, his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
“Enquiries are on-going to identify those involved and anyone with information is asked to come forward and speak to officers by reporting online or by calling 101 quoting incident number 1042 of 13 August 2022.”