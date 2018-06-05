Police hunt for wanted North Lincolnshire man

Officers are searching a 20-year-old man from North Lincolnshire, who is wanted on suspicion of robbery.

Humberside Police are urging members of the public to help them in their hunt for Scunthorpe man, Thomas Edgar, who is also known as 'Tom Tom'.

A spokesman said: "There has been ongoing work around Scunthorpe to find Edgar over the weekend, and we want to reassure people not to be alarmed if you see our officers around.

"If you have any information that may help us locate Edgar please give us a ring and let us know, and please do not approach him if you do see him, but call us straight away.

"We want to make our communities safe and stronger and by working together we will do it."

Please quote log 69 of 30/05/18, or alternatively please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.