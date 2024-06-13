Police hunt for wanted Doncaster man over attempted strangling and suffocation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are hunting a Doncaster man wanted in connection with an attempted strangling and suffocation – and have warned members of the public not to approach him and call 999 if they see him.

Officers are asking for help to find Joseph Ashby, 23, of Truro Avenue, wanted over a case of non-fatal strangulation/suffocation and criminal damage in April.

Police want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Ashby, or knows where he may be staying.

He has links to the Intake, Mexborough and Bentley areas.

Joseph Ashby is wanted by police.

If you see Ashby, please do not approach him, but instead call 999. Quote incident number 547 when you get in touch. Access the online portal HERE