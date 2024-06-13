Police hunt for wanted Doncaster man over attempted strangling and suffocation
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers are asking for help to find Joseph Ashby, 23, of Truro Avenue, wanted over a case of non-fatal strangulation/suffocation and criminal damage in April.
Police want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Ashby, or knows where he may be staying.
He has links to the Intake, Mexborough and Bentley areas.
If you see Ashby, please do not approach him, but instead call 999. Quote incident number 547 when you get in touch. Access the online portal HERE
You can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.