Police granted extra 'stop and search' powers after another stabbing in South Yorkshire

South Yorkshire Police used specialist stop and search powers in a South Yorkshire town last night following another stabbing in the county.

The force was handed the Section 60 order under the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994, which was in place in Mexborough overnight on Saturday until 7am on Sunday.

It comes after a 17-year-old boy was the third person arrested by detectives investigating the stabbing of a 22-year-old man on Hartley Street on Thursday.

The order gives officers the power to stop and search people who they think are carrying offensive weapons, including knifes,

When using these powers, officers do not have to have reasonable suspicion about the individual being stopped and searched. Instead, the authority is intended to deter people from carrying offensive weapons and keep everyone safe by preventing violence.

Chief Insp Lydia Lynksey said: “We are committed to preventing knife crime and are determined to protect the people of Mexborough, who are understandably alarmed by the recent incidents.

"Additional officers, who have been instructed to stop and search, will be clearly visible on the streets, invoking use of the authority to reassure our communities and deter those who are thinking of carrying a knife, which can put lives at risk, including their own.”

“This is just one of many measures we are taking, along with partner organisations, to tackle the issue and work to keep people safe.

“Importantly though, we need the support of families, friends and the public to work with us to raise awareness and educate individuals on the danger of carrying a knife.

“If you are found carrying a knife you will be arrested and face up to four years in prison.

“Our priority is the safety of everyone and I would urge anyone with any concerns to speak to us while we are on patrol, phone 101, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Emergency services were called to Hartley Street roundabout in Mexborough at around 2.55pm on Thursday 31 May, following reports that a 22-year-old man had suffered stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital, where he currently remains in a stable condition.

A 25-year-old man from Mexborough, previously arrested on suspicion of section 18 wounding remains in police custody. A 29-year-old woman, also from Mexborough, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender also remained in custody.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 461 of Thursday, May 31.