Police give update following collision which closed major road near Doncaster school
Police have given an update on an incident which closed a major Doncaster road near a secondary school this lunchtime.
Sunday, 14th November 2021, 2:00 pm
Cantley Lane near McAuley School was closed in both directions following a road traffic collision.
South Yorkshire Police described the incident as a ‘damage only’ collision and it was understood that no-one suffered serious injuries in the incident shortly after noon today.
Eyewitnesses reported police and an ambulance at the scene with the road cordoned off as officers dealt with the incident.