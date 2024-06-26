Police flock to Doncaster city centre party street amid reports of "disturbance"

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have flocked to Doncaster’s city centre party street this morning amid reports of a “disturbance.”

Officers swooped on Silver Street shortly after 10am this morning, with numerous patrols cars reported at the scene near to the Tropic bar.

One eyewitness reported a man being arrested at the scene and officers also seizing a car and evidence from the scene.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We responded to a request from an officer for further assistance at a disturbance on Silver Street at 10.20am today (26 June).

Police have been dealing with an incident in Doncaster city centre this morning.

“Officers have attended the scene.

"No injuries have been reported.

“Please be aware this is an ongoing incident and enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information, can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101.