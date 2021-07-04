Police, fire service and ambulance called to Doncaster Lakeside
Police officers, firefighters and an ambulance were called to an incident at Doncaster Lakeside today.
Reports were received that all the emergency services attended the venue.
One bystander said that a man had been seen in the lake, adding: “Not sure what had gone off but he was walking into the ambulance when I was walking past.”
