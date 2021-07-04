Police, fire service and ambulance called to Doncaster Lakeside

Police officers, firefighters and an ambulance were called to an incident at Doncaster Lakeside today.

By Stephanie Bateman
Sunday, 4th July 2021, 7:19 pm

Reports were received that all the emergency services attended the venue.

One bystander said that a man had been seen in the lake, adding: “Not sure what had gone off but he was walking into the ambulance when I was walking past.”

We have put calls in to the police to ascertain exactly what happened and we will bring you more information when we get it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Doncaster Lakeside

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden editor.

PoliceLiam Hoden