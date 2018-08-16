Police find boy, 16, driving car in Doncaster

A boy, aged 16, was caught behind the wheel of a car when it was stopped by police officers in Doncaster.
Officers stopped the car and found the young driver in Campsall last night.
READ MORE: Police watchdog probe into actions of South Yorkshire detective in run up to murder continues
The owner of the car was sat in the passenger seat at the time.
COURT: Trio jailed after stealing puppies during armed break-ins in South Yorkshire
POLICE: Detectives hope reward will lead to information on Sheffield man wanted over murder
The car was seized by the police.