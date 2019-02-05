A £35,000 cannabis farm was discovered during a police raid of a house in Doncaster.

Officers found the drug den during a search of a home in South Road, Moorends, yesterday.

South Yorkshire Police said the electricity supply to the house had been tampered with as part of the cannabis set-up.

An investigation is now under way to find those behind the cannabis farm.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.