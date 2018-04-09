Police drones set to be used in South Yorkshire

Drones are set to take to the skies above South Yorkshire communities in the police fight against crime.

South Yorkshire Police has revealed that the force is currently trialling the use of drones before they are introduced across the county.

Drones are being trialled by South Yorkshire Police

CRIME: Police search Sheffield estates for weapons

The devices can scan the ground from the air, providing an overview of crime scenes, crowds, incidents or activity of interest to officers.

TRIAL: Jurors to resume deliberations in trial of three Sheffield men accused of murder

POLICE: Sheffield murder probe CCTV examination could take weeks to complete

Using Facebook to announce the use of the new technology, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Is it a bird? Is it a plane?...Well sort of, it's an SYP drone.

"Coming to a neighbourhood near you soon.

"They are still in the testing/trial phase but if all goes well its something to look forward to in our mission to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour in your neighbourhoods.

"Bet the criminals won't like them."

Drones were recently used by detectives investigating the discovery of human remains in a field in Barnsley.

Following the grim discovery in Swaithe in February, detectives used a drone to provide an aerial view of the field.

At that time, Detective Chief Inspector Martin Tate tweeted that the drone had been used to 'expedite scene assessment'.

He added: "The future is already here."

The remains were identified as those of Martin Neil Radford, who lived in Barnsley and would have turned 60 last autumn.

A post mortem failed to reveal a cause of death.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death is underway.