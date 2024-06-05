Police discover cannabis factory after fire breaks out at Doncaster house
and live on Freeview channel 276
Emergency services were called to Dockin Hill Road off Church Way last night, with police, fire crews and paramedics all in attendance.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called at 5.49pm on 4 June to reports of a house fire on Dockin Hill Road in Doncaster.
“Officers attended alongside the fire service and some residents were evacuated from nearby properties as a precaution.
"The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported.
“Upon gaining entry to the address, officers discovered a cannabis grow. A second cannabis grow was later located at a neighbouring property.
“A scene remains in place this morning as enquiries continue.”
A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews left the scene at 9:35pm. An investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.