Police discover cannabis factory after fire breaks out at Doncaster house

By Darren Burke
Published 5th Jun 2024, 10:22 BST
Police discovered a cannabis factory when a serious fire broke out at a Doncaster city centre house.

Emergency services were called to Dockin Hill Road off Church Way last night, with police, fire crews and paramedics all in attendance.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called at 5.49pm on 4 June to reports of a house fire on Dockin Hill Road in Doncaster.

“Officers attended alongside the fire service and some residents were evacuated from nearby properties as a precaution.

Emergency services were called to the property in Dockin Hill Road.

"The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported.

“Upon gaining entry to the address, officers discovered a cannabis grow. A second cannabis grow was later located at a neighbouring property.

“A scene remains in place this morning as enquiries continue.”

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews left the scene at 9:35pm. An investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.”

