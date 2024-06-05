Police discover cannabis factory after fire breaks out at Doncaster house

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police discovered a cannabis factory when a serious fire broke out at a Doncaster city centre house.

Emergency services were called to Dockin Hill Road off Church Way last night, with police, fire crews and paramedics all in attendance.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called at 5.49pm on 4 June to reports of a house fire on Dockin Hill Road in Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Officers attended alongside the fire service and some residents were evacuated from nearby properties as a precaution.

Emergency services were called to the property in Dockin Hill Road.

"The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported.

“Upon gaining entry to the address, officers discovered a cannabis grow. A second cannabis grow was later located at a neighbouring property.

“A scene remains in place this morning as enquiries continue.”