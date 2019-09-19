Visitors to HMP Lindholme were met by a team of police and prison officers yesterday in a bid to root out those attempting to hand over weapons, mobile phones, tobacco and drugs to inmates.

Drones were also used to monitor activity around the prison’s perimeter fence and officers on horseback and motorbikes also patrolled the area around Lindholme.

A large number of police officers were involved in an operation at HMP Lindholme in Doncaster yesterday

Detective Inspector Steve Smith, who led the operation, said: “What we mean by illicit items is anything from weapons, to mobile phones to tobacco and drugs.

“Prohibited items such as these have high value in prison and can be a source of serious and violent crime inside the jail, and that is what we take the business of making sure those items don’t make it into the prison so seriously.”

He added: "We’re investing significant resources into stamping out the criminal behaviour that leads to illicit items being transported into prisons. “This work will continue for as long as it takes for the message to get through to those who attempt to transport banned items.

“It’s quite simple really, if you are found to be in possession of any kind of illicit item you will be arrested and taken into custody, there is no question about that.

“I also want to make it clear that visitors are always very welcome to all of the prisons in Doncaster.

“Seeing friends and family is really important for inmates and plays as massive part in improving health and wellbeing. What we don’t, and won’t tolerate is visitors who think they can beat the system and transport items they know are banned and dangerous.

“This operation is certainly not a one off, we’re absolutely serious about policing the prisons in Doncaster and making them as safe as possible for both staff and inmates.