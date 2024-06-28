Police cordon on Doncaster estate tonight after third serious incident in a week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents of a Doncaster estate hit by two separate shooting incidents in a week have reported heavy police activity for the third time in a week tonight, with a cordon in place.

Emergency services have been called to the Clay Lane Estate according to eyewitnesses, with police reportedly sealing off an area on Wilberforce Road.

On Wednesday night, a gang of five men broke into a house in the street and caused criminal damage, where shots were also thought to have been fired at a vehicle on the same night, police said.

A firearm was believed to have been discharged from one vehicle causing damage to another, according to South Yorkshire Police.

A heavy police presence has been reported on a Doncaster estate tonight.

In Wednesday’s incident a white Audi and what was believed to be a black Volkswagen were both recovered from the scene, a South Yorkshire Police force spokesperson said.

Det Sgt Joe Hackworthy said: "We will not tolerate offenders using firearms to wreak havoc on our community.

"It is imperative those responsible for the recent firearms incidents in Doncaster are located and brought to justice before someone is seriously hurt."

On Monday, police announced they were hunting four men after shots were fired as a house came under attack.

Police were called to Chalmers Drive in Clay Lane on Monday afternoon, with police remaining at the scene throughout the evening.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We are appealing for information following a firearms discharge in Doncaster.

“It is reported that four men were seen on Chalmers Drive in a vehicle, which they all exited.

“One man fired a shotgun, one had an unknown weapon and one threw a glass bottle at the property. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

“We believe that this was a targeted attack.

“A scene was put in place while officers conducted their work but has since been removed, and a number of enquiries are being carried out by officers.

It is the latest in a string of serious incidents on the small residential estate.

In June 2021, police probed a shooting and three car smash where drivers confronted each other with weapons in Chalmers Drive – with shots later fired in the area, just hours apart.

In February 2022, a man was arrested and later jailed for firing a gun at a man’s face in the street.

Daniel Nica, 45, was arrested after firing pellets from an airgun following a dispute, causing multiple injuries to his victim’s lip, chest and back which required hospital treatment and was later sentenced to three years in prison.

In December 2022, a teenager and a 42-year-old woman were arrested on drug charges after a Doncaster police raid in Chalmers Drive.

The women, aged 18 and 42, were both arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

An amount of Class A drugs was recovered, along with scales, bags and a quantity of cash. A knuckle duster was also removed.

Anyone with details should contact South Yorkshire Police on 101.