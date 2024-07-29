Police cordon off roads in Doncaster this morning following serious incident

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Roads in Doncaster have been sealed off this morning as police probe a serious emergency incident.

Part of Goodison Boulevard in Cantley has been shut since last night with Packington Road also cordoned off, eyewitnesses have said.

Residents have also reported a heavy police presence in neaby Muirfield Avenue.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is understood that bus services in the area have been diverted and drivers have been urged to avoid Goodison Boulevard.