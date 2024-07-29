Police cordon off roads in Doncaster this morning following serious incident

By Darren Burke
Published 29th Jul 2024, 07:27 BST
Roads in Doncaster have been sealed off this morning as police probe a serious emergency incident.

Part of Goodison Boulevard in Cantley has been shut since last night with Packington Road also cordoned off, eyewitnesses have said.

Residents have also reported a heavy police presence in neaby Muirfield Avenue.

It is understood that bus services in the area have been diverted and drivers have been urged to avoid Goodison Boulevard.

We have asked South Yorkshire Police for more details of the incident.

