Police cordon off roads in Doncaster this morning following serious incident
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Roads in Doncaster have been sealed off this morning as police probe a serious emergency incident.
Part of Goodison Boulevard in Cantley has been shut since last night with Packington Road also cordoned off, eyewitnesses have said.
Residents have also reported a heavy police presence in neaby Muirfield Avenue.
It is understood that bus services in the area have been diverted and drivers have been urged to avoid Goodison Boulevard.
We have asked South Yorkshire Police for more details of the incident.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.