Police cordon off road in Doncaster this morning following serious incident
A road has been cordoned off in Doncaster this morning with a heavy police presence at the scene following reports of a serious emergency incident.
Cross Street in Edlington has been taped off near to the junction with Broomhouse Lane, eyewitnesses have reported.
Parts of Broomhouse Lane are also closed, with residents reporting a large number of police officers in the area overnight as well as diversions in place.
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more details of the incident.
