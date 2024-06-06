Police cordon off road in Doncaster this morning following serious incident

By Darren Burke
Published 6th Jun 2024, 09:16 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A road has been cordoned off in Doncaster this morning with a heavy police presence at the scene following reports of a serious emergency incident.

Cross Street in Edlington has been taped off near to the junction with Broomhouse Lane, eyewitnesses have reported.

Parts of Broomhouse Lane are also closed, with residents reporting a large number of police officers in the area overnight as well as diversions in place.

We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more details of the incident.

Related topics:DoncasterEdlingtonSouth Yorkshire Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.