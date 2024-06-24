Police cordon off Doncaster street tonight following serious emergency incident

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Doncaster street has been cordoned off by police this evening following a serious emergency incident.

Part of Chalmers Drive on the Clay Lane Estate between Wheatley and Edenthorpe has been sealed off, with police expected to remain at the scene into the night.

It is understood officers were called earlier this evening following the incident near to the junction with Shackleton Road with several houses taped off inside the cordon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...