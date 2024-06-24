Police cordon off Doncaster street tonight following serious emergency incident
A Doncaster street has been cordoned off by police this evening following a serious emergency incident.
Part of Chalmers Drive on the Clay Lane Estate between Wheatley and Edenthorpe has been sealed off, with police expected to remain at the scene into the night.
It is understood officers were called earlier this evening following the incident near to the junction with Shackleton Road with several houses taped off inside the cordon.
We have asked South Yorkshire Police for further details on tonight’s incident.
