Police cordon around Doncaster pub removed after fatal shooting

A police cordon put in place around a Doncaster pub where a man was shot dead has now been removed.

Officers left the Maple Tree on the Woodfield Plantation estate in Balby yesterday after concluding all their enquiries at the scene.

Police at the scene of a shooting at the Maple Tree Pub in Balby

The pub had been cordoned off and under police guard following a fatal shooting on Thursday night.

Tom Bell, aged 21, was shot in his chest and abdomen after a gun was fired through the pub windows.

Emergency first aid was administered at the scene and Tom was rushed to hospital but could not be saved.

The shooting is being treated by the police as a targeted attack.

A 29-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder over the weekend remains in police custody this afternoon.

A 21-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender was released under investigation.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.