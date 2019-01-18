Police confirm fatal shooting at Doncaster pub

A fatal shooting at a Doncaster pub has now been confirmed by South Yorkshire Police.

All the force has said is that it is investigating a fatal shooting at a pub in Balby last night.

Shots were fired at the Maple Tree on the Woodfield Plantation estate at around 9pm.

Tom Bell, aged 21, was shot and was given emergency first aid at the scene before being rushed to hospital but later died.

An investigation into the attack is under way.

No other details on the incident have yet been released.

Tom was a popular professional boxer who won all of his six fights.

Tributes have been pouring in since news of his death was confirmed by his sister CeeJay Bell on Facebook this morning.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.