Police 'concerned for welfare' of missing Doncaster girl

Police say they are 'concerned for the welfare' of a 17-year-old Doncaster girl who went missing yesterday.

Miah White was last seen at around 3pm on Saturday 26th May in Rossington, but hasn’t been seen or heard from since.



Police say it is out of character for Miah to not contact friends or family for this length of time and concerns for her welfare are understandably growing.



Miah is thought to be wearing a shaggy blue and purple coloured fur coat with an off-the-shoulder top underneath and ankle-grazer blue jeans with rips in.



Officers want to speak to anyone who has seen or heard from Miah since she went missing. If you can help, please call 101 quoting incident number 675 of 26 May 2018.