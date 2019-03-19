Police officers searching for a woman missing for a week say they are ‘becoming increasingly concerned’ for her well being.

Chelsea Rose, aged 26, was reported missing from the Stanhope Road area of Wheatley after last being seen at around 9.10pm on Tuesday, March 12.

Chelsea Rose

She is 5ft 2ins tall, slim and has dark brown hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 900 of March 12.