Police close road south of Doncaster this morning as buses diverted
Police have closed a road south of Doncaster this lunchtime, with buses diverted.
Sunday, 30th January 2022, 1:28 pm
Stagecoach East Midlands said that Worksop services 21/25 were unable to serve stops between Droversdale Road in Bircotes and Bawtry due to a police road closure.
Passengers at Bawtry market place are advised to catch the bus at the Martin Lane stop.
The latest information from police is that the road to remain closed until approx 2pm.
We have asked police for more details regarding the incident.