Stagecoach East Midlands said that Worksop services 21/25 were unable to serve stops between Droversdale Road in Bircotes and Bawtry due to a police road closure.

Passengers at Bawtry market place are advised to catch the bus at the Martin Lane stop.

The latest information from police is that the road to remain closed until approx 2pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have closed a road in Bircotes.