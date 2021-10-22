Police close off Doncaster town centre street over concerns for safety of woman

Police closed off a town centre street following concerns of safety for a woman.

By Darren Burke
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 12:23 pm

Nether Hall Road was cordoned off by officers earlier today and buses diverted after police were called in.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Police were called at around 10.15am this morning following reports of concern for safety of a woman in a property on Nether Hall Road.

“Officers have attended and will ensure the woman is referred for the appropriate support.”

Nether Hall Road was sealed off by police this morning.

First buses diverted services during the incident.

