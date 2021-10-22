Police close off Doncaster town centre street over concerns for safety of woman
Police closed off a town centre street following concerns of safety for a woman.
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 12:23 pm
Nether Hall Road was cordoned off by officers earlier today and buses diverted after police were called in.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Police were called at around 10.15am this morning following reports of concern for safety of a woman in a property on Nether Hall Road.
“Officers have attended and will ensure the woman is referred for the appropriate support.”
First buses diverted services during the incident.