Police close off Doncaster town centre street over concerns for safety of woman

Nether Hall Road was cordoned off by officers earlier today and buses diverted after police were called in.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Police were called at around 10.15am this morning following reports of concern for safety of a woman in a property on Nether Hall Road.

“Officers have attended and will ensure the woman is referred for the appropriate support.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nether Hall Road was sealed off by police this morning.