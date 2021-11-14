Police close Doncaster road this lunchtime following incident outside school

Cantley Lane has been closed by police following an incident.

Cantley Lane in Cantley has been closed near to McAuley School following the incident.

Photos from the scene show police and an ambulance in attendance with the road reportedly blocked in both directions.

There have been unconfirmed reports that a number of vehicles have collided, according to eyewitnesses.