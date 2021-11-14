Police close Doncaster road this lunchtime following incident outside school
A major Doncaster road has been sealed off by police this lunchtime as emergency services deal with an incident near to a secondary school.
Sunday, 14th November 2021, 12:46 pm
Cantley Lane in Cantley has been closed near to McAuley School following the incident.
Photos from the scene show police and an ambulance in attendance with the road reportedly blocked in both directions.
There have been unconfirmed reports that a number of vehicles have collided, according to eyewitnesses.
We have asked South Yorkshire Police for details