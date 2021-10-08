Police clampdown on stone throwing yobs after rock narrowly misses tot at Doncaster beauty spot

Dad Andy Moores was out for a Sunday stroll with his wife and two year old son at Doncaster Lakeside when a gang of youths threw the stone at them.

Numerous walkers and cyclists have reported problems with the yobs hurling stones at passers-by in recent weeks.

Now, after a concerted push by Andy, police and council officials have pledged to step up patrols in the area.

Andy and his family were out for a walk when they were hit with a rock which narrowly missed his young son.

Said Andy, 43: "Over the last few weeks, lots of people have reported a gang who have been chucking stones at people, hiding in the grass on the mound overlooking the lake”.

"I was out for a walk the other Sunday when a rock was thrown as we walked past – it hit me on the head and my wife on the chest. Another 50cm forward and it would have hit my son.

"I ran up the hill to confront the group”

"I don't think they were expecting to encounter someone who could or would run up the hill so fast to confront them. It was a gang of girls and boys, probably about seven or eight of them in total – unfortunately the group disappeared down one of the many paths"

Andy, a Telecommunications Programme Manager and former Army Veteran, said: "People might say 'oh, it's only a few kids chucking stones, it's not that bad.”

"Well, during my military career I’ve see first-hand the damage rocks and stones can do to people and believe you me, they can seriously injure and kill. so it's a serious issue."

Mr Moores, who lives in Stoops Lane, Bessacarr has blitzed Mayor Ros Jones, local MPs, councillors, police and South Yorkshire's Police and Crime Commissioner demanding action.

He said: "The police are on with investigating the rock throwing incidents at the lake and have named individuals who they wish to talk to.”

"They have said there will be an increased police presence and they are also going into local schools to discuss the matter.”

"They want to press home the message that this is very dangerous.”