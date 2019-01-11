Police carry out early morning drug raids in Doncaster

Drug raids were carried out in Doncaster in an early morning police operation.

Officers in Doncaster swooped at a number of addresses and at some storage units in Thorne early this morning, with more planned.

Police officers were involved in an early morning operation in Thorne, Doncaster

South Yorkshire Police said the aim of the operation was to ‘disrupt organised crime’ in Thorne.

Activity began just after 7am on Gibbons Lane and officers are expected to remain in the area for most of the day.

Police officers in action in Thorne, Doncaster

Detective Inspector Steve Smith, from Doncaster CID, said: “Today’s activity and warrants, carried out under the Misuse of Drugs Act, is part of our proactive efforts and plans to tackle organised crime across Doncaster and keep our local communities safe.

“There will be officers from a number of departments, units and teams across South Yorkshire Police in the area, searching properties as well as the surrounding area.

“As the day continues we will be releasing more information about our activity, including any results.”