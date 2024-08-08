Police car reportedly damaged in early morning collision on major Doncaster road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A police car was reportedly damaged following an early morning collision on a major Doncaster road.

Police were called to Armthorpe Road near to the junction with Leger Way this morning, according to eyewitnesses.

A number of police vehicles and ambulances were reported at the scene at around 7am, one said.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed that officers had been called to the scene but because the incident was “damage only” no further details would be released on the incident.