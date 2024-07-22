Police called to railway line near Doncaster station over concerns for person's safety
British Transport Police officers were called in the early hours of Saturday.
A spokesperson said: “We were called to an area of line in Doncaster at around 3.15am on Sunday (21 July) following reports for the concern for welfare of a person.
“Officers attended and despite an area search the person was not located.”
Several hours earlier, officers were seen tending to a man outside the station shortly after midnight but it is understood the two incidents are not connected.
Eyewitnesses reported a number of police and paramedics at a scene near to the taxi rank and The Railway pub at around 12.10am on Sunday.
Unconfirmed reports said officers were surrounding a man on the ground outside the station in Trafford Way.
Both South Yorkshire Police and British Transport Police were unable to find details of that incident.
We have also asked Yorkshire Ambulance Service for further details.
