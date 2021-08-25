Police called to Frenchgate Centre over concerns for person 'screaming and shouting' on roof
Police have reportedly been called to Doncaster’s Frenchgate shopping centre this morning following concerns for a person seen ‘screaming and shouting’ on the roof.
Wednesday, 25th August 2021, 10:00 am
It is understood police were called following reports of a person near to the edge of the building’s roof.
One eye witness described the person as ‘screaming and shouting’ in the incident which is understood to have taken place in the last hour or so.
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more details on the incident.