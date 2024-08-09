Police called over concerns for safety of man walking in middle of major city road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police were called to a busy Doncaster road over concerns for the safety of a man walking between cars travelling at 40mph.

Officers were called to the A630 Balby Road in Doncaster yesterday after the man was spotted dodging vehicles near to the White Swan pub.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: ““Yesterday at 8.34am, we responded to a concern for safety report in relation to a man walking in the middle of Balby Road.

"The man was brought to safety by officers.”