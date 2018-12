The police have been called out to a Doncaster road this afternoon to assist two buses that have reportedly been blocked in ‘by cars refusing to move to allow services to continue further’.

The incident took place in High Hazel Road, Moorends earlier today.

A spokesman for First South Yorkshire said on Twitter: “Service 87,87a unable to use High Hazel Rd at Moorends due to parked cars .Two buses awaiting police services as cars will not move too [sic] allow services to continue further.”