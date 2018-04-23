Police called in after man's body found at Doncaster hospital

Police were called in after the body of a man was found inside a Doncaster hospital.

Officers were called to Cheswold Park Hospital after reports that a 49-year-old man had been found on the premises.

Police were called to the hospital on Cheswold Lane on Friday morning.

Cheswold Park treats men with mental illness, personality disorder and learning disability who require specialist psychiatric care in a low or medium secure environment.

The hospital was established in 2006 and is situated near to Doncaster Prison in the Marshgate area of Doncaster.