The owners of The Sun Inn at Everton have asked police to investigate after the couple and their four children walked out after downing beers, roast dinners and soft drinks last Sunday lunchtime.

Sharing details of the incident on Facebook, a pub spokesman said: “A heads up to all hospitality venues in the local area.

“We had a walk out at lunchtime, a couple with four children.

The Sun Inn at Everton shared a photo of the family of six's abandoned table. (Photo: Sun Inn)

“They have been reported to the police. Please be careful as we are not the first pub in the area this week.”

A photo of the family’s bill, shared by the pub, reveals they scoffed two roast beef dinners at £15.50 each, a £14.50 chicken dinner and two kids’ roast dinners at £7.50 each.

On top of that, the bill also includes three bowls of soup at £7.25 each, a portion of halloumi fries at the same cost as well as two Peroni beers at £5.55 each and glasses of Coke at £3.50.

The pub, which is situated between Bawtry and Gainsborough, also shared photos of the family’s abandoned table, as well as CCTV stills, which can be seen HERE

Customers reacted with shock to the incident.

One said: “I would make everyone pay up when they order their food. It’s the only way you are going to stop this happening.”