Police called after body found in Doncaster
Police and emergency services were called out after a body was found in Doncaster yesterday afternoon (Saturday October 30).
Sunday, 31st October 2021, 8:17 am
A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called at around 3pm yesterday (30 October) to reports that a woman had died at an address in St Chads Way, Sprotbrough.
Emergency services attended the scene and discovered a body of a woman.”
Officers say there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.
The fire services attended as a precaution.