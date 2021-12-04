Police call off search for missing teenage girl thought to have travelled to Doncaster

Essex Police were searching for the 16-year-old known only as Shannon and believed she may have been in Doncaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier tonight, South Yorkshire Police said: “Some good news this evening from our colleagues at Essex Police - missing Shannon from Grays, who they believed to be in the Doncaster area, has now been found.”

It wasn’t revealed where the teen was found.