Police call off search for missing teenage girl thought to have travelled to Doncaster

Police have tonight called off a search for a missing teenage girl who officers thought had travelled nearly 200 miles to Doncaster.

By Darren Burke
Saturday, 4th December 2021, 9:14 pm

Essex Police were searching for the 16-year-old known only as Shannon and believed she may have been in Doncaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Earlier tonight, South Yorkshire Police said: “Some good news this evening from our colleagues at Essex Police - missing Shannon from Grays, who they believed to be in the Doncaster area, has now been found.”

It wasn’t revealed where the teen was found.

Shannon has been found safe and well.
PoliceDoncaster PoliceDoncasterSouth Yorkshire Police