Police call off search for missing teenage girl thought to have travelled to Doncaster
Police have tonight called off a search for a missing teenage girl who officers thought had travelled nearly 200 miles to Doncaster.
Saturday, 4th December 2021, 9:14 pm
Essex Police were searching for the 16-year-old known only as Shannon and believed she may have been in Doncaster.
Earlier tonight, South Yorkshire Police said: “Some good news this evening from our colleagues at Essex Police - missing Shannon from Grays, who they believed to be in the Doncaster area, has now been found.”
It wasn’t revealed where the teen was found.